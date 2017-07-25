Man who robbed woman with a knife faces judge

A man accused of robbing a woman using a knife in Lenawee County will be in court Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at the Weston Bar in Weston, Michigan on Sunday.

Police say an employee was leaving the bar after closing for the night when a man began banging on her window and told her that she had a flat tire.

The woman pulled over to look at her tire and noticed the man lingering in the area before walking away.

While the woman was waiting for someone to come help her change her tire, the man came back and put a knife to her head.

The suspect demanded money from the woman and then fled the scene.

He later returned to the scene of the crime where he was identified by the woman and was arrested.

Police also found the knife and cash at the suspect's home.

The suspect will face a judge at 1 p.m.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

