Man accused of murdering girlfriend in court for pretrial hearing

A man accused of killing his girlfriend will face a judge Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Christopher Mominee stabbed Tiffiney Mohn to death in their north Toledo home in October.

Mominee then rolled Mohn's body in a tarp and hid it in their garage.

Mohn was the mother of three children.

Mominee's court appearance on Tuesday should be the final hearing before his trial begins.

