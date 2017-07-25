Man accused of murdering girlfriend in court for pretrial hearin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of murdering girlfriend in court for pretrial hearing

(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of killing his girlfriend will face a judge Tuesday. 

Prosecutors say Christopher Mominee stabbed Tiffiney Mohn to death in their north Toledo home in October. 

Mominee then rolled Mohn's body in a tarp and hid it in their garage

Mohn was the mother of three children. 

Mominee's court appearance on Tuesday should be the final hearing before his trial begins. 

