Crews rescue woman from house fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Sylvania that happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire took place on the 4500 block of McCord Road near McCord Junior High School.

Ruth Ritchie was inside the home at the time and was taken to the hospital. She suffered from smoke inhalation and second and third degree burns.

Family members said she had been recovering from recent surgery and was not able to get out of the home on her own. Crews had to go into the home to rescue her.

The Sylvania Fire Department said the smoke detectors were working at the time of the fire and the fire appears to be accidental.

The woman is currently unresponsive at the hospital, according to family members.

Neighbors said the woman lives in the home by herself besides her pets. The woman's dog was able to get out safely and is currently in the care of a neighbor. Two of the woman's pet birds did not make it out of the home in time.

Along with Sylvania Township, Springfield Township fire crews also responded to the scene.

Fire crews said the home suffered significant smoke damage but is still livable.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.