Man in court after police chase injures officer

A man arrested after a pursuit leaves one officer injured appears in court Tuesday.

Shawnte Groom led Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase that started in Michigan and ended at the Stickney Avenue overpass on Friday.

Groom then got out of his car and attempted to escape over the overpass when Trooper Brian Mull grabbed him, causing both of them to fall off the bridge.

Both Mull and Groom suffered injuries from the fall.

Groom requested to be relocated to the hospital and said he is in a lot of pain due to the fall.

Groom is being charged with failure to comply and eluding a police officer.

He is due back in court August 1.

Groom is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.