Historic bombers refuels in Fremont on course to an airshow

A relic of the past briefly visited Fremont Monday evening.

The B-25 Mitchell was among the first bombers used by the Americans in World War II. It first gained popularity as the bombers used in "Doolittle's Raid," a daring operation to strike at the heart of Japan in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor.

Nearly 80 years after they were first produced, only a handful exist. An even smaller amount are operational.

One of those few took off from Long Island, New York on its way to an air show in Wisconsin. However, the bomber made a scheduled pit stop in Fremont to refuel.

The plane is a tribute and memorial to the thousands of flights they made during World War II.

"It's important to keep these airplanes alive and restored to keep that generation living on," said flight instructor Tyler Bowes.

The US Army Air Force extensively used the B-25 in the Pacific Theater, where the plane's durability and range made it a perfect bomber for attacking Japanese occupied islands.