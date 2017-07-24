Tyler McCreary preps for outdoor fight in Columbus

Toledo boxer, Tyler McCreary last fought on the under card of Robert Easter Jr.'s first title defense at the Huntington Center. He got the win over Jonathan Perez via decision.

"I’ve grown so much since that fight," McCreary said. "Each fight I’m getting better. Each fight I’m learning more. This fight you can expect a way better Tyler."

This Saturday in Columbus, McCreary will put that growth to the test. But unlike his last fight, this one will be outside, something he's done once before. However, this time will be a bit different.

"The last time I fought outside it was about 300, 400 hundred people," McCreary said. "This time they’re talking about 4 or 5,000 people. In a baseball field, you know, with the lights, you know the atmosphere is going to be great."

This past weekend, the Columbus Clippers had Tyler throw out the first pitch at Huntingon Park, the venue in which McCreary will be fighting come Saturday.

The reception was like being at home.

"I got a lot of fans in Columbus and Ohio in general, you know, a lot of support me," McCreary said. "So I know come Saturday night I have a lot of people out there rooting for me."

The 13-0 Toledoan says he’ll need more than just his speed to be successful.

"Well this fight, you know, I think the key is going to be power," McCreary said. "Sitting down and try to land a big shot to get the fight over with. I want to knock out this fight."

While this is another step forward in McCreary's career, he’s hoping it leads to a chance at a title fight.

"That’s what we working for, and that’s the main goal," McCreary said. "But I’m in no rush, I’m just taking every fight that comes my way and doing what I got to do to get the job done. And hopefully they call for either an eliminator or a title shot soon.

