TARTA will try again at sales tax resolution

Monday at a public forum, residents spoke out about their frustration that the TARTA sales tax resolution didn't pass in neighboring communities.

They say they are going to speak out against the no vote in Sylvania Township for those who are voiceless in the process.

"It's important that we get involved in the community and let them know that we are going to be a voice for them," said Pastor Cedric Brock of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. "And today we are just trying to let TARTA bus know that we are with them and that we are very, very disappointed in Sylvania Township."

"To me, it makes more sense to pass it," said Prentiss Anderson, a Toledo resident. "So we can have those people riding to the places they need to go instead of having them walking through your communities if you don't want them there."

Dozens of community members spoke up Monday evening, sharing their thoughts on Sylvania Township's no vote to TARTA's sales tax resolution. Some saying they plan to write letters asking politely for a "yes" vote.

Trustees wanted to see a strategic plan for the public transit, which TARTA officials say they are working on.

"We want to make sure that the strategic plan is well thought out, that we don't do it too quickly, that it engages everyone that we should engage," said James Gee, general manager of TARTA. "But our goal, it may be aggressive, is to get this plan finished and get something in for their consideration early next year."

TARTA hopes to change their funding structure from the current 2.5 mills of property tax to a 0.5% sales tax. This would generate close to $30 million.

About $20 million would be used to expand their services across the county and Rossford while also extending their routes and hours.

The other $10 million dollars would be reimbursed to communities in Lucas County and Rossford for infrastructure projects like roads, sidewalks and more.

"Our primary purpose is to get people to work and by having a broader county wide system that is regional, we'll be able to better provide better economic development," said Gee.

TARTA hopes to go back to their seven member communities this February to get the issue on the May ballot.

