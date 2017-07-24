Local pizza restaurant puts on pizza party for needy residents

One of northwest Ohio's newest franchise is doing its part to help those in need.

Happy's Pizza opened its second location recently on Dorr Street.

Instead of a grant opening, owner Waly Yasso shared part of his menu with hundreds of hungry patrons at the Cherry Street Mission's Mac Street Cafe.

The line outside was long for those wanting to sample some of the pizza, pasta, chicken and desserts on the menu.

"It's part of my mission because these people do really need help and do really need fresh food," Yasso said. "Happy's Pizza will always be there for them."

Waly made a commitment to donate food for guests at Cherry Street Mission's Mac Street Café once a month into the future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.