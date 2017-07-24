Toledo mother finds new life at Zepf Recovery Housing

A new recovery dorm at the Zepf Center in Toledo will allow the organization to help more addicts get clean

Among the addicts in the new dorm is a young mother, hoping to turn her life around.

Lindsay is a college graduate from a good family, the girl next door type. However, an addiction to opioid painkillers was destroying her life and her family's trust.

"You have these brief lucid moments where you look at yourself from the outside and you're like 'Oh my God, how did I get here?'" Lindsay said.

Six months ago, Lindsay realized she had to get serious about making a change.

"I just really hurt a lot of people who were really close to me and really just lost hope in myself," she said "And I just didn't know if I was ever going to get better."

After detox and treatment, Lindsay's getting to start her life over again at one of the women's recovery dormitories run by the Zepf Center in Toledo.

There she has the freedom to leave, volunteer, work and go to recovery meetings. But she still has the accountability of the staff there, and support of the other women in recovery.

"Even the person that I was before I ever started using. I get to be this whole new person today," Lindsay explained.

Lindsay credits Deputy Sheriff Charles Johnson, a D.A.R.T. officer with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, for helping her turn her life around.

"He said, 'Are you ready? Is enough enough?'" Lindsay recalled.

Deputy Johnson took Lindsay to treatment several times, and she walked right back out. He says those who know him know he doesn’t give up very often on addicts.

"But I was done,” Deputy Johnson said. “And she proved herself."

Lindsay showed her gratitude with a simple note on Deputy Johnson's desk. It was to thank him for saving her life.

Lindsay has been clean for more than five months. She is more confident, stronger and happier than ever before.

"I don't think I was really happy before I never would have picked up drugs if I was happy," Lindsay said. "Now I go to bed at night and I look forward to tomorrow, and that is such an amazing feeling. Because I used to dread every day. "

However, she remembers her past by counting her blessing. She knows she could have become another tragic statistic.

"There's a lot of people that don't survive," Lindsay said. "And I'm just so grateful that I got another chance."

For more information on the Zepf Center, contact the Intake Department at 419-841-7701, Ext. 4006 or visit their website.

