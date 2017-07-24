Perrysburg chicken decision expected next week

It's been more than 400 days since this chicken debate started in Perrysburg, and next week city council will be deciding on three different options.

One is the proposal of keeping the chickens with restrictions, such as neighbors only having six that must be registered with the city and they must be maintained a certain way.

The second option grandfathers in the chickens already living in Perrysburg. This would prevent anyone from buying new chickens, but those that have them, can keep them.

City leaders discussed possibly marking the hens in some way with this option or even using microchips.

The third option on the table totally bans them.

"I'm just going to stay hopeful that we will be able to keep the hens that we have at least until they pass away naturally and try not to think about that alternative, it's not necessarily a pretty one. It would be just like giving away my dog or my cat,” said Krista Kiessling.

Krista Kiessling has been the main face of this chicken debate after getting a letter more than a year ago saying she had to get rid of her hens.

Kiessling said places like Toledo, and other cities who allow backyard chickens, have shown support, but she realizes that not everyone is for it.

"Most of the nay-saying is, 'we just don't want them here. If you want chickens live in the country, they smell, they're disruptive,and if you don't take care of them, they smell,' just like if I don't ever take care of my dog, my yard is going to smell,” said Kiessling.

Kiessling said when someone opposes the chickens, it's because they don't understand, but she's just ready for the debate to be over.

"We've repeated the same information over and over again. The benefits outweigh the risks. There is a great deal of people who are in support and we just ask them to give us a try,” said Kiessling.

The decision is expected at next Tuesday's city council meeting. There will be a time for public comment.

