Toledo Water Initiative projects nearing completion

For many years, keeping the water in and around Toledo clean has been a central focus for both city leaders and residents.

The Toledo Waterways Initiative began in 2002. The purpose of the initiative is to ensure sewage stays out of the city's drinking water.

The projects of the initiative are nearly 85 percent done.

"We have 2 projects in design, we have 18 projects that are substantially complete and four under construction, so we are making headway on the combined sewer overflow reduction," said program administrator Julie Cousino.

The initiative reached all 142 milestones on time for the EPA since the project began, however the project will not be complete until 2020.

"We try to do some of our storage areas in the park areas where we don't disturb the neighbors as much and city-owned property," Cousino said. "But I'm sure most residents in the city of Toledo have had some sort of construction in their area."

When the project is complete, it will prevent around 650 million gallons of untreated sewage from entering Toledo's waterways each year. TWI has two major projects starting in August. The downtown storage basin and the Swan Creek North Sewer Separation.

TWI leaders will hold public meetings in August to discuss the upcoming projects.

The meeting for the Swan Creek project will be at the Fredrick Douglass Center on Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

The Downtown Storage Basin meeting will be at the Main Library on Thursday July 27 at 6 p.m.

The meetings will discuss reducing contaminants in our rivers and Lake Erie.

The meeting will also inform area residents of the construction beginning in August.

Along with these two projects, the city is building several types of structures to hold, separate or divert storm and wastewater during periods of heavy rain before it returns to the waterways.

