Toledo Tool and Die Co., Inc. forces evacuation after large machine fire

The Toledo Tool and Die Co., Inc. building located on Alexis and Telegraph Road, was evacuated after a fire broke out around 4:51 p.m. Monday.

According to the Toledo Fire Department, the incident was a large machine fire that happened inside the plant.

Some fire crews have already been released from the scene due to the fire dying down.

The fire has caused some traffic issues, so crews are asking drivers to be cautious on Alexis Road.

