Bedford Township Veterans Committee looking for support

The Bedford Township community wants to better the lives of veterans. They plan to do this by offering job training, extra support for their families and mental health services.

However to be able to do so, they need the money.

In no time, the community raised $6,000 in just one weekend for its new Veterans Committee.

The committee, which is less than a month old, won't receive any money directly from the township, but instead will received money from fundraisers.

That's why the Red, White, and Blue Ribfest over the weekend was important. In just a simple act of selling a T-shirt to raise money, the committee quickly realized the impact they were having.

"And the veterans that came over to our table. It was just the heartfelt support we got from them,” said Al Prieur, Deputy Supervisor of Bedford Township. “The questions we received from the veterans about the different services we were going to offer and so on and the people telling us what a need there was for this committee in Bedford."

Prieur said the money raised will act as seed money to start to fund and organize programs like job training in the future.

He also said if anyone is interested in supporting the committee and picking up one of those T-shirts, can grab one at the Bedford Township Government Center.

