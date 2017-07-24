Port Clinton high school renovations underway

Students at Port Clinton High School will have to put up with some construction inside their building this fall.

A renovation project begins this week at Port Clinton High School and will roll over into the upcoming fall semester as the school's media center will be updated and expanded into a new student union.

The $1.2 million project is funded with leftover school levy money and the districts permanent improvement fund.

The construction will expand the current library and media center by removing walls between other rooms and renovating the entire central area into a student union.

The center will feature the high school media center, conference rooms, study rooms and a cafe.

"We're going to have a huge area where kids can hang out, staff can hang out and be able to do lots of work," said Port Clinton high school principal Gary Steyer. "Lots of opportunities with technology, and it'll be a beautiful facility."

The current school TV studio will be moved to the performing arts building with improved technology as well.

The funding and planning process panned out so that the project couldn't be completed this summer, but the school will establish a temporary media center for the fall semester while construction is taking place.

"There will be discomfort, a little bit of discomfort as we go through the beginning of the school year, but hopefully we'll be able to work with the contractor and the architects to minimize all that," Steyer said.

The new student union is expected to be finished between Thanksgiving and Christmas break.

