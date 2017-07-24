Historic Port Clinton building demolished

Another building was turned to rubble in Ottawa County.

While the majority of Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton is under renovation, the demolition of the historic building is seen as a positive.

The structure was built in the 1860's and was once one of the core buildings for the city's downtown. But after sitting vacant for seven years, the cost of renovating it was too high for any developer to see a return on their investment

"And ultimately, all parties involved realized that it was sad to see something this old go, but that is ultimately what needed to happen," said Mark Messa, director of Ottawa County Regional Planning.

The newly formed Ottawa County Land Bank purchased the property for $19,000. The land bank was able to fund the demolition because the top floors of the building were once used as apartment space.

Once the rubble is cleared, the area will be transformed into a small green space with benches and lighting. This project, along with the full reconstruction of Madison Street, has local businesses owners excited to see the finished product.

"This has been a three-year project, so it's hard to see any new business come in knowing this what going to be happening," said Bill Rigoni, owner of downtown business Northern Exposure. "But when this is all said and done, I think we will see some new business interest."

Demolition will be complete on Wednesday, and the rubble is expected to be cleared in two weeks. Once grass is planted, the plan is to turn the property over to the city.

