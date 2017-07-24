Fiat Chrysler leases distribution center in Temperance

It's a big deal for Bedford Township; more than 250 new jobs at Fiat Chrysler is leasing a distribution facility and hiring a logistics company to staff it.

The facility located off of Crabb Road in Temperance, will be used as a half way point in between parts manufactured before they get to the actual Fiat Chrysler plant where the Jeeps are assembled.

Paul Pirrone, the Bedford Township Supervisor, said he's proud the community has attracted such an important company to the area.

"A company called Syncreon will be handling all of the logistics, hiring and staffing which there will be roughly 270 new jobs created," said Pirrone.

The VP of Projects at Syncreon told Bedford Township they will hold job fairs and rely on online applications to get the word out.

"Holding job fairs locally and in the surrounding areas and hopefully we'll be really involved with getting a lot of people from Bedford Township working there," said Pirrone.

Tim Lake, the president and CEO of the Monroe County Business Development Corp made a statement about the work coming to Bedford Township.

The FCA project will consume about 360K SF of the Temperance Distribution Center. Syncreon will be providing sequencing and metering operation for FCA to service the Toledo Jeep Assembly Plant. 1 November 2017 is the projected start date for the work to begin. They are projecting 90 inbound loads per day and 250 outbound loads per day. The operations will consist of 2 10 hour shifts with around 270 employees.

More information on Syncreon can be found here.

