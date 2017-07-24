Toledo police confiscated more than 700 guns so far in 2017

So far this year, Toledo police have confiscated more than 700 guns, well above last's years numbers at this time.

Police say for every gun confiscated, there is one less gun that would be in the hands of a possible criminal.

This time in 2016, TPD confiscated 593 guns. This year, that number jumped to 736.

"Officers are doing a great job getting out there and trying to make an impact on the violent crime in the city," said TPD Sgt. Kevan Toney. "And a lot of that stems from gun activity. If we can get a gun off the street, that may prevent a violent crime from happening."

In Toledo police's property room, there are over 2,000 guns stored inside. They range from handguns to fully automatic assault rifles.

Toledo police say there is not specific reason why more guns are being confiscated, though Sgt. Toney says officers are getting smarter. One of their efforts is to share their efforts using the hashtag #KeepingToledoSafe.

"We want to let the community know that we are out there, and we are putting ourselves at risk getting these guns and trying to make an impact on the crime in Toledo," Sgt. Toney said.

Chief George Kral first decided to post pictures of gun confiscations on social media in 2015. This follows a trend the Boston Police Department started with great success.

