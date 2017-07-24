Toledo man convicted in Nashville faces at least 25 years in prison

A Toledo man was convicted for several drug charges in Nashville, Tennessee Friday.

After a two-week trial, Ricky Thompson, 43, was found guilty for multiple conspiracy drug charges, as well as possession of firearms and conspiracy to commit witness intimidation.

During his trial, a federal jury discovered that Thompson operated a multi-state drug trafficking operation that sold narcotics in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio and Tennessee.

Thompson’s drug operations have been responsible for multiple heroin-related overdoes in Tennessee, and one fatal overdose of a young woman in Ohio.

In March 2015, a series of search warrants in Nashville resulted in four arrests and the seizure of 300 grams of heroin and cocaine in a house kept by Thompson’s organization.

John Rupley, 35 and Derek Gilligan, 25, both of Toledo, were among the four who were arrested. They all have pleaded guilty and are waiting for their sentencing.

Following his arrest, Gilligan tried to warn Thompson that authorities had identified him as the head of the organization. And in March 2016, a drug raid was executed in Toledo which included four different homes operated by Thompson.

Thompson was arrested and extradited to Nashville.

After his arrest, Thompson still managed to direct remaining Toledo members of his operation to intimidate and harass witnesses who were subpoenaed to testify in Nashville.

Thompson faces at least 25 years in prison up to life. He will be sentenced this November.

