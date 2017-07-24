Millions of Ohio drivers in vehicles with unfixed recalls

A recent report from Carfax shows there are 2.4 million vehicles on Ohio roads with unfixed recalls. There are more than 64,000 thousand in the Toledo area alone.

"It is a problem because when there is a recall on the car, it is a safety reason," said Bob Kazmierczak, Director of Automotive Services at AAA.

If you get that postcard in the mail from your car manufacturer that says there's an open recall, AAA says there's no need to panic.

"Recalls are fixed at no charge by the manufacturer," Kazmierczak said. "It's always good when you have a recall to make sure they have the part and schedule the appointment."

While some drivers may know about an open recall and for one reason or another have not fixed the problem, others may have purchased the car second-hand and may not know about a recall.

However, drivers can easily search for an open recall on their car by searching their VIN number on this website on the Safe Car website.

The Better Business Bureau says recalls should play a part in your decision to buy a used car.

"If you're shopping for the car and you get the VIN number, and it's very easy to get, on the used car, you can put that in," said Dick Epstein of the BBB. "As a matter of fact, you can do that with your smart phone."

Eppstein says if you do find there's an open recall, you can take the vehicle to a dealership to have it fixed.

"The car dealers want these cars fixed. Every car dealer will tell you that," Epstein said. "They don't want unsafe cars on the road."

