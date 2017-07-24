Money Talks News: Saving money on a cruise

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Going on a cruise is a popular way to spend a vacation. There's a lot of way you can have fun while going to places you have never seen before.

"I'm actually getting ready to go on my 216th and 217th cruise," said cruise expert Stewart Chiron. "I love it because I don't have to pack and unpack, I'm not checking out of hotels, I'm not waiting in airports and I'm not waking up in the same boring place each day. Each day is a new adventure."

Chiron has several tips for those wanting to book a cruise before summer is over. His most important tip is book early.

"I recommend people book early because a lot of times, the best deals on the best cabins go first," Chiron said. "So I always recommend people booking in advance. But that doesn't mean that there's not last minute deals."

Of course, what you do once your on the cruise can make or break the whole vacation. While meals are often covered, shopping, gambling drinking and shore excursions can cost a whole lot of money. So you need to plan ahead to make sure you don't blow your budget.

"Proper planning is important, speaking to an expert is important, but understand that the food and everything is included," Chiron said. "But if you want to add additional services, obviously you're going to pay additional money for it. So just keep an eye on what you're paying for while onboard."

There are other ways to save money on the little things. For example, joining a loyalty program for free can lead to ticket discounts, room upgrades and priority boarding.

And if you have to travel to get to your cruise, make sure to book your own flight.

"I recommend you look at it both ways: with air and without air," Chiron said. "But most of the time you're going to find booking the air yourself is going to save you a lot of money and give you a better schedule."

Cruises offer opportunities to save hundreds of dollars on your vacation while still giving you a time to remember. For more tips, head to Money Talks News and search for "Cruise."

