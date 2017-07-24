TFD puts out kitchen fire before it spreads

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews kept a kitchen fire from spreading into other parts of an apartment building Monday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from a multi-family apartment building located on the 2000 block of Evergreen Road in Ottawa Hills.

Crews said the fire started when someone accidentally left the stove on. The kitchen was left with smoke damage.

There were no reported injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.