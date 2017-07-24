Construction finally begins on Bancroft Street, Parkside Boulevard

There can be nothing more frustrating than orange barrels getting in the way of your commute, especially if that project gets delayed.

A busy intersection is going to get even busier with a construction project finally underway at Bancroft Street and Parkside Boulevard Monday.

The $9.5 million dollar project is going to add bike lanes after being delayed multiple times.

The initial plan also included roundabouts at Bancroft and Parkside.

Those have been omitted from the project due to their unpopularity with the community.

The project could cause problems for University of Toledo students, as the construction is going to be right in front of where they need to enter to park.

We'll keep you updated on when the project will be finished on air and online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.