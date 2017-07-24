Bass Pro Shops to give away 19 tons of fudge

Bass Pro Shops is thanking their customers nationwide with a sweet treat.

The Rossford store location is taking part in the company's nationwide giveaway of 19 tons of fudge across the country.

The yummy giveaway is all in part to thank customers for naming the retailer as one of "American's Most Reputable Companies".

Bass Pro decided on 19 tons because the store ranked nineteenth on a list of 100 companies identified by Forbes.

Bass Pro ranked above iconic national brands including Disney, Marriott and Harley Davidson.

Customers can stop in to the Bass Pro location in Rossford and enjoy their fudge while supplies last on July 26.

Quantities are limited to one customer per visit.

