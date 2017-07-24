Home shot at after family feud

A home was shot at after a domestic argument Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred at a home on East Streicher Street around 9 p.m.

The woman who lives at the home said shots were fired after she had been arguing with her family all day and threats had been made.

Police said they found seven bullet holes in the front window and seven spent shell casings in the grass and street.

The incident is under investigation.

