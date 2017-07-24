Fresh summertime recipes from Kroger

Fresh Veggie Pasta Salad

1 lb. box farfalle pasta

1 pint grape tomatoes, cut into halves

1 small onion, sliced thinly

1 small zucchini, chopped

1 ½ cup fresh corn kernels

¼ cup olive oil

1/4 cup packed fresh basil leaves, finely shredded

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2-3/4 cup bottled vinaigrette salad dressing

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss tomato halves, onion slices, zucchini and corn with olive oil. Transfer to a jelly-roll pan and roast for approximately 15 minutes. Set aside.

Prepare pasta according to package directions. Cool immediately and transfer to large bowl.

Add zucchini, tomatoes, onions and corn to pasta. Stir dressing into the pasta/vegetable mixture and toss lightly. Sprinkle with shredded Parmesan cheese and shredded basil. Toss again and serve. Makes 4-6 servings.



Summertime Chicken Salad Sandwiches

3 1/2 cups cooked, shredded chicken or leftover turkey (about 2 lbs.)

1 cup diced celery

2/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans

2/3 cup seedless grapes, halved

1/2 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped

2 Tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese

Sliced sandwich rolls or bread

Dressing:

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup apple juice

3 Tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon honey mustard

1 Tablespoon poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded chicken, celery, pecans, grapes, dried cranberries and Parmesan cheese; set aside. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together all the ingredients listed for the dressing and blend well. Pour dressing over the chicken mixture and toss to evenly distribute. Serve over sliced bread, croissants or rolls. Refrigerate leftovers.



TRIPLEBERRY CLAFOUTI

16-ounces blackberries raspberries and blueberries, picked over and rinsed

Or frozen berry combination

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

3/4 cup whole milk

3/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar plus 2 tablespoons

1/2 cup flour, sifted

Grated peel of 1 lemon

Preheat over to 375oF. Butter a 10-inch round pie plate. Toss blackberries with 2 tablespoons of the sugar, peel and arrange in pie plate. Heat the milk and cream in a small pan over medium heat until just simmering. Remove from heat and set aside. Whisk 1/2 cup sugar, eggs, lemon peel and vanilla in a large bowl until combined. Add the flour and whisk until smooth. The batter will be thick. Add milk slowly and whisk constantly to make a custard. Pour custard over berries, if necessary tip plate to make sure all the berries are covered. Bake 35 to 40 minutes until the custard is set and slightly puffy. Spoon into serving dishes or cut pie-shaped wedges. Sally says it holds up quite well. Recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.