University of Findlay to offer substance abuse minor

The University of Findlay will be offering a new minor for the upcoming school year.

Starting in August, UF students will have to option to minor in "Substance Use Disorders" in an effort to educate students and the community on all aspects of addictions.

The minor, situated in the Social Work and Gerontology program, will consist of four core courses available to students of any major as well as members of the community.

"It wasn't just something that we thought up, it was more of a community partnership and response to a community need," said Robin Walters-Powell, chair of the Social Work and Gerontology program.

The courses will teach about the complexities faced by those suffering from substance use disorders and provide students with an understanding of how to help individuals recover from addictions.

"Whether one works in the healthcare field, business or education, many professions are impacted by substance use disorder in one way or another. The minor will be taught only by people who are actively working as professionals in addictions. It doesn't just cover drugs. It covers all addictions including alcohol, eating and sex," said Walters-Powell.

Students who complete the Substance Use Disorders minor will be eligible to apply for the Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant License (CDCA).

For more information, call Robin Walters-Powell at 419-434-6955 or email her at walters-powell@findlay.edu.

