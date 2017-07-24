911 caller says fatal shooting at Ohio hotel was accidental

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) - Comments from a 911 caller indicate that the fatal shooting of a woman at a southwestern Ohio hotel happened by accident while a man was showing her a gun.

Authorities say 32-year-old Lynsie Davis, of Fairborn, was shot early Sunday at a hotel just off Interstate 75 near Miamisburg, roughly 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Dayton.

A 911 caller requesting help for the woman said the shooting appeared to be an accident.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Davis later died at a hospital, and the coroner's office didn't immediately release information from her autopsy.

Investigators say the 35-year-old man suspected in the shooting was jailed on suspicion of reckless homicide pending a formal charge.

