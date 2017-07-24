Red Cross needs your help during summer blood emergency

We've all heard the old expression,"blood,sweat and tears", which is supposedly the recipe for success.

To help the Red Cross succeed, you can keep your sweat and tears. All they need is your blood.

The Red Cross is in the midst of a national blood emergency.

They said blood donations usually go down during the summer months, with donors busy with summer activities and vacations.

"They get busy with their families. They're doing sports, they're doing camps. They're doing a lot of family time, so we find there tends to be a little bit of a dip and we're seeing a huge dip this summer, which is a problem. Which is why we're putting a plea out to the public to come in and do this," said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, executive director of Red Cross Northwest Ohio.

The Red Cross is currently short approximately 1,400 units of blood.

One donation takes around an hour, with free snacks provided.

One hour of your time can save three lives.

You can head to the Red Cross Blood Donation Center at 3510 Executive Parkway if you're interested in helping with the blood emergency.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

