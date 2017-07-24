Apply, work for OSHP

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for some good men and women to be part of their elite police force.

OSHP is asking those who are interested in helping others and protecting the roadways to apply.

To qualify, you must be a 22 to 34 year-old US citizen and an Ohio resident upon graduation from the academy.

You must also have a high school diploma or GED and a valid diver's license with no more than five points on it.

Trooper Jacqueline Layson says if you don't like doing the same thing every day, then this job is for you.

"You might have a fatality that you might have to handle. You might have to deliver a baby on the side of the road., you might have a pursuit. You might have a plethora of things that you won't ever think of that can occur in one day," Layson said.

Those accepted into the academy are paid during the six-month training process, and will start off making $56,000 a year after graduation.

Those interested in applying can visit here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.