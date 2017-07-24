Sales tax holiday makes school supplies a little less expensive

Parents know that school supplies can get expensive.

Luckily, there's some relief on the way for those starting back-to-school shopping.

The sale tax holiday begins August 4 through August 6.

All school supplies under $20 an item and clothes under $75 an item are tax exempt during that time.

Parents across the country are expected to spend $30 billion this school year.

