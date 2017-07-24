TARTA bus catches fire in Toledo

Crews were on the scene of a TARTA bus fire in Toledo Monday morning.

The fire occurred on Laskey and Secor Roads around 6:00 a.m.

Police said the bus is no longer on fire and no one was on the bus when it caught fire.

The fire is caused traffic issue at Laskey and Secor.

It is unclear how the fire started.

