Accused arsonist appears in court

A man accused of arson will face a judge on Monday.

Toledo police said Larry Billings set two fires at the same home in Byrne Hill Mobile Home Park on Sunday.

Police said the Billings set the fires within 90 minutes of each other.

Billings also confessed to setting fire to a car and several dumpsters in south Toledo in May, according to police.

Billings is being charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

