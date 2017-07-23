Man killed when car pins him against utility pole in west Toledo

A man is dead after being crushed between his car and a utility pole on Sunday afternoon in west Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, 60-year-old Timothy McKay of Toledo was standing by his idling car on Oak Grove just before 5 p.m. when it slipped into reverse.

The car began to roll down the street and eventually struck McKay, who was trying to stop the car from rolling, pinning him against a utility pole and crushing him.

McKay was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police don’t know why the man got out of his car.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.