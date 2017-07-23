Police arrest man wanted in Subway robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest man wanted in Subway robbery

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township police arrested a man Monday they believe robbed a Subway restaurant on Central Ave. and N. Holland-Sylvania.

According to police, around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Christian Pfaff walked into the store and demanded money from the register. He showed a hand gun that was in his waistband.

Pfaff is also a suspect in an armed robbery at the Shed on Airport Highway on Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m.

