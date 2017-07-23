Toledo Police investigating possible shooting after man found in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police investigating possible shooting after man found in street

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating what they are calling a “possible shooting” in central Toledo on Sunday evening.

Police say a man was found in the 1000 block of Hamilton Street near Hawley who had to be taken to the hospital.

Police are gathering evidence at the scene and are searching for a possible suspect.

