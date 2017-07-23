U of M designed robot will keep tabs on Toledo drinking water from bottom of Lake Erie

A new research tool to keep close watch on Toledo's drinking water, developed by researchers from the University of Michigan, is now in operation.

The robotic device was taken out into the Lake Erie waters last week.

The robot is can be likened to a laboratory-in-a-can.

It contains new technology that can take water samples remotely and transmit the data back to the lab, via the use of floating radio buoys.

Advance warnings of potential toxicity can be given to city drinking water officials as an early warning.

In 2014, when dangerous levels of toxins got into Toledo's water intake, hundreds of thousands of people in the city and surrounding communities were left without safe drinking water for several days.and uncertainty lingered long after.

This new robotic device, that cost almost $400,000 dollars is known as ESP for Environmental Sample Processor and is being set at a point on the lake bottom where it can provide about one day's notice if dangerous toxic water appears to be headed toward the intake.

For now tests will be done every other day then increased to once a day starting on August 1 as the algae bloom toxicity is expected to peak.

Results are automatically emailed to the in-boxes of researchers back in Ann Arbor, who will get word to Toledo officials if warranted.

