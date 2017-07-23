In-Kyung Kim dominates final round, wins 2017 Marathon Classic

In-Kyung Kim won the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania Sunday evening with a dominant fourth-round.

Beginning the afternoon at 14 under par, Kim went on fabulous run on the front nine. She birdied three of her first four holes. Then to close out the front nine, she hit three consecutive birdies on holes 7, 8 and 9.

But as the leaders headed toward the 15th hole, the LPGA delayed play due to rain in the area. Play resumed at about 5:45 p.m.

Kim picked up where she left, scoring two more birdies on 15 and 16 to close out her round at 21 under par. Her four-stroke lead was the widest margin at the end of any day during the tournament.

Kim said she took nothing for granted after her hot start to the day.

“Hole-by-hole, one shot at a time and I have no control over the other players. I try to do my best but at the same time I try to have fun and not be so serious. I feel like today I was comfortable and things were going well and it was just an extra bonus,” said Kim.

Third round leader Nelly Korda, however, struggled throughout her final round, scoring three over par. By the end of the day, she had fallen into eight place.

Korda hit three bogeys on holes 5, 9 and 11. She recovered with a birdie on 13. But by then, she was well off pace to regain the lead.

Korda hit yet another bogey on the 18th to finish with a final score of 12 under par.

Lexi Thompson surged into second place with one of the best rounds of the day.

Thompson scored four birdies on the front nine, including two consecutive one the second and third holes.

On the back nine, Thompson got into trouble, hitting two bogeys on 10 and 12. However she recovered by birdying three of her last four holes to give her a final score of 17 under par.

Defending champion Lydia Ko finished with a final score of 9 under par, after shooting only two under for the day. She was tied for 20th.

Gerina Piller, who led the first two rounds of the tournament, recovered from her third-round struggles. She was three under for the day, giving her a final score of 15 under par. She and Peiyun Chien tied for third.

Toledo-born Stacy Lewis hit only her second under par round of the tournament to finish tied for 45th at four under par.

