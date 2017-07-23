LPGA volunteer learns from top golfers as he helps

As many know, it has taken the work of countless volunteers to help make the Marathon Classic golf tournament a success this year.

The help provided by a certain volunteer has had a boomerang effect, as it helps him in his own life as he helps outs the tournament.

Ben Silverman is the son of Marathon Classic tournament director Judd Silverman.

He's grown up around the tournament, and for the past three years, he's worked with the Golf Channel doing audio.

Following around some of the LPGA's top golfers, for a collegiate golfer like himself, volunteering at the tournament has been a great opportunity.

“It’s fun to see how I would go about their shots and how they go about it so um, you know a little compare and contrast, but it’s fun to watch them play and they do everything so well. I definitely learn from them everyday," said Silverman.

