Shooter on the run after shooting man in the arm

A shooter is still on the run after shooting a man in the arm Sunday morning.

The shooting took place on Austin near Elm Street in north Toledo.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have a lot of information on the shooter or any I.D.

The shooting is still being investigated.

