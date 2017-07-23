Shooter on the run after shooting man in the arm - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shooter on the run after shooting man in the arm

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A shooter is still on the run after shooting a man in the arm Sunday morning.

The shooting took place on Austin near Elm Street in north Toledo.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries. 

Police said they do not have a lot of information on the shooter or any I.D. 

The shooting is still being investigated. 

