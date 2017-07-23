TPD searching for car thief that led chase, crashed stolen vehicle

Toledo police are still searching for the person who stole a car and led TPD on a chase just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said they were responding to a stolen vehicle call on the north side of Toledo.

That's when the subject led police on a chase and crashed the stolen car into a backyard located on Sherman near Locust Street.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene on foot. No one was hurt.

The car was later reclaimed and removed from the scene.

Police said they do not have an I.D. on the subject and are still searching as the investigation remains ongoing.

