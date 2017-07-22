Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on I-475 in Perrysburg

Traffic on southbound I-475 near the I-75 split in Perrysburg came to a dead stop on Saturday evening after a multi-vehicle accident.

Perrysburg Police say the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. and involved four cars and a motorcycle.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital.

There is no word at this time on their conditions.

The accident happened near a construction zone.

A detour was set up in Maumee and drivers were not allowed to enter I-475 from the Anthony Wayne Trail.

It took about an hour to clear away the mess before the roadway was reopened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.