Inaugural Ribfest in Bedford continues through Sunday

The first annual Red, White and Blue Ribfest has been in full swing all weekend in Temperance, Michigan.

The festival is bringing rib masters from all over the country and live music to Bedford High School.

The family-friendly festival has a kids’ play center featuring a petting zoo and bouncy houses.

The fun continues through tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking and admission are free.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.