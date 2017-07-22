Dragon boat races raise money for Partners in Education

A little rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of folks who came to International Park on Saturday for the annual Dragon Boat Summer Learning Festival.

This is a major fundraiser for the group ‘Partners in Education.’

It’s the 16th year for the Dragon Boat Races.

Between $20-30,000 will be raised.

The forty-foot long Hong Kong style boats raced along a 500 meter course on the Maumee River.

“It’s intense. A lot of teamwork. A lot of synch with each other. Feeding off of who is sitting next to you,” said Lindsay Bowman of the LB Circuit Training Team.

Twenty five teams participated in three races during the day.

Final round times determined the second and championship round placement.

Each boat featured 22 paddlers, a steerman and a drummer.

“You’ve got to be in coordination. Lots of teamwork. Staying together and going 110 percent,” said Alicia Pangra, also of the LB Circuit Training Team.

“Partners in Education was founded in 1994 by the Rotary Club.

Michelle Klinger says volunteers are recruited to promote student success in Toledo Public Schools and Central City Ministries.

“We do a literacy tutoring program, college and career readiness program and a program especially for parents because we’re all about helping kids with their academic success,” said Klinger.

