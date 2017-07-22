Kapszukiewicz campaign opens downtown headquarters

Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz speaks with supporters at his headquarters (Source: WTOL)

Democratic Toledo Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz opened his campaign headquarters on Saturday.

The headquarters is at 500 Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo.

The Lucas County Treasurer is promising to change the status-quo of city hall.

Kapszukiewicz and Republican Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski are challenging Democratic Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson.

Kapszukiewicz claims current city leadership, including council and the mayor, is responsible for misplacing $8.2 million in city money that was recently found.

"I'm the county treasurer. My job over the last twelve years has been to balance a half billion dollars to the penny. We've done it. At the end of every working day I have to point to every cent of county money. We've never had nothing but perfect audits,” said Kapszukiewicz.

The top two vote getters in the September primary move onto the November election.

Republican Opal Covey is also running for mayor.

