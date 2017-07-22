President James Monroe exhibition coming to Hayes Presidential Library

Two hundred years later President James Monroe is once again touring the northern states, so to speak.

“In the Spirit of the People: James Monroes 1817 Tour of the Northern States” is coming to the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in August.

The exhibit commemorates the bicentennial of President Monroe’s historic presidential tour.

President Monroe was the fifth president of the United States and a founding father.

His 1817 tour as a newly elected president was one of the first large-scale tours of the country by a sitting president and was a national sensation.

The exhibition is the third special exhibit of the summer at the museum and runs from August 1 – August 20.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.