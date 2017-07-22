St. Francis names new lacrosse coach

St. Francis de Sales has a new lacrosse head coach one year after making it to the state championship game.

Scott Loy is a 2010 graduate of St. Francis who went on to play lacrosse at Syracuse University.

St. Francis lost 9-4 in the championship game to Cincinnati Mariemont in June.

Loy begins as head coach immediately.

