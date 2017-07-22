Monroe citizens hosted first ever Women in Trades Job Fair

The Monroe County Positive Action Network is a group of more than 450 citizens who wanted to encourage positivity in their community. They joined together after feeling negativity since the recent election.

Saturday, the network held the first ever Women in Trades Job Fair. The event focused on encouraging women and girls to learn about alternatives to a four year college degree.

"Studies are showing it's especially hard to women to get out from underneath that college debt because of the wage gap. With these jobs there is no wage gap and they make as much as the union guy next to them," said Mary Ann Neopolitan, the Chair of Monroe County Positive Action Network.

Ann Peek has been working with the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers for 10 years. She was at the job fair looking to guide women interested in the trade.

She chose a trade school career path to support her three children and said there are many rewards to her decision.

"It's interesting work, it's always different. It's not sitting in an office and doing the same thing redundantly every day, and it's challenging,” said Peek.

She hoped her own experiences could advise these women who are nervous about taking that particular leap in their career.

“If I can do it, you can do it. I understand because when I first came in I was nervous. I was leery. I was like okay what's this all about? But there's so many people willing to help you on the job and in school," Peek added.

The Monroe County Positive Action Network plans to host more events encouraging positivity throughout their community.

Groups that participated in the job fair were Boilermakers Local 85, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 8, Laborers Local 499, Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council, Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, Michigan Works!, MUST Construction Careers, National Association of Women in Construction, Northwest Ohio Association of General Contractors, Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 671.

More information about the Monroe County Positive Action Network or Saturday’s Job Fair can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.