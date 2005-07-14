See What Epworth's All About

"Creating a Christian Community by making disciples of Jesus Christ."

Epworth United Methodist Church

3077 Valleyview Drive

Toledo, OH 43615-2237

Telephone : 419-531-4236

FAX : 419-531-7487

Corner of Valleyview and Central Ave, across from Wildwood Metropark

Epworth United Methodist Church is an exciting, growing, and dynamic church with a heart for missions and a passion to grow in its faith in Christ and service to the world.

If you are looking for a church where people are friendly and welcoming, we invite you to try Epworth. Although it is large in number, it has a small church atmosphere where people find a place to belong and develop friends in Christ with whom to fellowship and share life’s concerns.

Epworth offers three Sunday morning services: at 8:30 a.m., our blended worship service brings together a traditional worship style and a contemporary flair, with communion every Sunday. Our traditional worship service begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by the contemporary worship service at 11.

Bring your little ones! We have nursery service every Sunday with pagers available if mom or dad are needed.

If you want to grow in your Christian experience, we have education classes and bible study for all age groups.

As you’ll experience, Epworth is an active and diverse church with members truly representing ALL age groups. We would enjoy the opportunity to share with you the many opportunities for worship, fun and friendship Epworth offers.

Do all the good you can,

By all the means you can,

In all the ways you can,

In all the places you can,

At all the times you can,

To all the people you can,

As long as you ever can.