Texas man sent to hospital after car crash in Marion Township

A Texas man was sent to a hospital after his car rolled over and crashed on State Route 12, near TR 238 in Marion Township.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Phillip Roberts, 38, of El Paso, Texas, attempted to pass another car in his 2014 Mercedes when he lost control and drove off the road.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Roberts’ car rolled over several times before stopping on the north side of SR 12.

Roberts was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

