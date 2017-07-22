Red Cross cares for displaced residents after overnight fire

Several residents are safe after a multi-unit home caught on fire overnight in east Toledo.

The fire started on Maryland Avenue near Front Street around midnight Saturday.

Fire crews said the blaze was initially on the outside of the home, but moved inside causing significant damage.

The house had three of four units occupied, but nobody was there at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt.

The Red Cross is now taking care of the displaced residents.

The power has been shut off to the house due to wires being damaged by the fire.

The fire is still under investigation as authorities figure out whether electric problems or arson were the cause.

